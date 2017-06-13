NA passes Finance Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD June 13 (APP): National Assembly on Tuesday passed

Finance Bill 2017 with majority vote to give effect to measures

announced in the annual budget proposals for fiscal 2017-18.

The bill was moved to the House by Minister for Law and

Justice, Zahid Hamid and adopted in absence of the opposition

parties who had walked out from the House on the pretext of not

telecasting their speeches in budget debate live on state

television.

It was the fifth budget of the present government after coming

into power after 2013 general elections that carried various

measures for development of sectors playing vital role in economic

development of the country.

The House also adopted 150 Demands of Grants worth Rs 3.450

trillion as 1560 cut motions of the opposition were rejected since

none of the opposition was present in the House to move these

motions.