NA passes Companies Appointment of Legal Advisors bill

ISLAMABAD Feb 1 (APP): The National Assembly Wednesday

passed the Companies Appointment of Legal Advisors (Amendment) Act 2016 to enable Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to take timely cognizance of violation of this act.

The bill will also enable SECP to take cognizance of violation

of rules and regulations made there under and impose penalties besides giving reprieve to small companies from the mandatory requirement of appointing legal advisors.

The bill adopted by the House unanimously provides that every

legal advisor appointed by a company shall be paid a retainer which

shall not be less than Rs 5000 per mensum or such higher amount as

may be notified by the federal government in the official gazette.

This law also proposes that any person who contravenes any

provision of this act or rules or regulations made there under shall

be guilty of an offense and liable to a penalty amounting to Rs 100,000 in case of an individual including directors and up to Rs 200,000 in case of a company.

The amount of penalty imposed under this law shall be payable

to the Commission and any person aggrieved by the order of the Commission or officer authorized in this behalf may refer an appeal to Appellate Bench of the Commission.

Furthermore, the Commission, before adjudication of contravention or, or failure in complying with, any provision of this act, rules or regulations, shall give show cause notice and reasonable opportunity being heard to the company or person.

The bill also provides that whoever, in any return or

document, required by or for the purpose of any of the provisions of

this Act, willfully makes a statement false in any material

particular, knowing it to be false, shall be punishable with

imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or fine which

may extend to Rs 200,000 or both.