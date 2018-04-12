National 
NA passes bill ‘ Prevention of Smuggling Migrants Bill 2018

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):National Assembly on Thursday passed the Bill ‘Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Bill 2018’
moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Afzal Khan Dhandla.
The primary purpose of this act is to prevent and combat smuggling of migrants.
Meanwhile two Ordinances were laid before the house today. These were: Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance and Protection of Economic Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance.
Minister for Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rehman laid before the house, the Institute of Science and Technology Bahawalpur Bill, 2018.
Members of MQM staged a token walk out from the house over the issue of prolonged power outages in Karachi

