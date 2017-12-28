NA panel on IBNHLH disposes of lands reforms bill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History

and Literary Heritage on Thursday disposed of a bill for land reforms in the country.

It resolved unanimously after detailed deliberation that recommendations of the bill may not be passed by the Assembly.

The committee meeting, chaired by Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, MNA discussed in detail the bill ” Redistributive Land Reforms Bill 2017″moved by S A Iqbal Qadri,MNA.

The mover opined that it was responsibility of the state to ensure that wealth is not accumulated in few hands as presently 30 per cent of the land is in the hands of only

1 per cent people.

The Chief Commissioner Federal Land Commission Mian Khalid Karim opposed the

bill by saying that the commission has already moved a bill which was being wet by the

Law Division. Moreover,he said that the matter is sub judice as a case is pending in

the Supreme Court.

The representative of Law Division said that it was domain of the provinces, so no

legislation could be done at federal level. He also cited ruling of the Supreme Court which

says that state cannot fix land limit and legally inherited land cannot be acquired y the

state.

After debate on the bill, the committee disposed of the bill.

The Committee also considered the Report of the Sub-Committee on “the Protection

of Journalists Bill, 2014 (moved by Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, MNA) and approved the

recommendations of the Sub-Committee.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fauzia Saeed briefed the Committee at length about

the steps taken by Lok Virsa for the promotion, preservation and protection of Cultural History

and National Heritage.

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb said that Lok Virsa has taken many steps to improve its performance during past

four years. She said soon social media would be utilized by Lok Virsa as vital tool to attract

the new generation.

She said that a traveling Lok Mela would be organized in all parts the country. The minister

said despite the fact that culture was a devolved subject now, Pakistan National Council of the

Arts and Lok Virsa were doing their best to promote art and culture.

The Committee appreciated the steps and efforts made by the Lok Virsa Management for

uplifting, promotion and protection of Culture Heritage including National Languages.

The ED Lok Virsa also presented budgetary allocation and its utilization by Lok Virsa in

written form for perusal of the Honorable Members of the Committee. It was recommended

by the Committee to present the same at power point in its next meeting.

Later the Committee visited the Culture Heritage Museum maintained by the Management

of Lok Virsa. The Committee was also briefed by the representative about the Diorama’s and

various others monuments displayed in the museum representing various Cultural Heritage and

Civilizations. The Committee appreciated the efforts and steps taken and planned to be taken

by the Lok Virsa Management.

The Committee recommended that the short video clips from the Lok Mela or other events

organized by Lok Virsa for promotion of Culture should be uploaded at YouTube so that it will

be easily accessible to public at large.

It was also recommended by the Committee to initiate Lok Mela festivals at district level

across the country so that the young generation will be well aware about the Cultural History

of the country.

Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Khan Daha, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Tahir Iqbal Ch.,

Ms. Zeb Jaffar, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, MNA’s attended the meeting.S.A. Iqbal Quadri, MNA/Mover

of the land reform bill and senior officers of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and Lok Virsa

attended the meeting.