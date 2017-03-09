NA offers Fateha for victims of terrorist attack in Kabul’s hospital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the victims of terrorist attack in the hospital of Kabul (Afghanistan).
On the request of Speaker National Assembly, Maulana Qamar-ud-Din led the Fateha.
He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

