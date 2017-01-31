NA offers Fateha for victims of mosque in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): The National Assembly on Tuesday offered

Fateha for the departed souls of victims of terrorists attack on a mosque in Canada.

Qari Muhammad Yousaf led the Fateha on the request of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace

and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.