NA observes one minute silence for solidarity with victims of terror attacks in Spain

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): The National Assembly on Friday observed one minute silence to express solidarity with victims of Spain terror attack.

At least 13 people have died and 100 have been injured last day after

a van ploughed into a crowd of people in Las Ramblas area of

Barcelona.

Soon after the observing the silence of one minute, Minister for Law

and Justice Zahid Hamid moved a motion to suspend the Business of the House and to discuss the Elections Bill 2017 which was passed by the House.

Before start of the debate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator

Engineer Hamid-ul- Haq pointed out the quorum. The chair directed to

make the count and suspended the sitting over presence of less than 25 percent lawmakers.

The agenda suspended by the House included two Calling Attention

Notices, debate on a motion of thanks about Presidential Address and

presentation of report of the National Economic Council for the

Financial Year 2015-2016.