NA Deputy Speakers for further strengthening relations between Pak- Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly

Murtaza Javed Abbasi has expressed desire to further strengthen

relations between Pakistan and Kuwait through enhancing people to

people and parliamentary contacts.

He was talking to Nassar Abdul Rehman Jasser Almutairi,

Ambassador of the State of Kuwait who called on him in Parliament

House on Thursday, said a press release.

He said that Parliaments of both the counties could bring both

the brotherly countries more closer.

The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan values high its

relations with Kuwait which are based on strong bonds of religion,

fraternity and culture.

He stressed the need for regular interaction between

parliamentarians of both the countries. He said that the

Parliamentarians could play a pivotal role for strengthening of

existing bilateral relations.

He said that Pakistan rich in professionals in Engineering,

Medical and Education sectors and Kuwait could take advantage of

their expertise.

He emphasized for closer cooperation between both the

countries in Defence and economic sectors. He invited Kuwaiti

investors to take benefit from pro-investment policies introduced by

the present government in diverse fields.

He asked the Ambassador of Kuwait to persuade the business

community of the Kuwait to take advantage from these business

friendly policies.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi also stressed the need for forging unity

amongst the Muslim countries to cope with the challenges confronting

by the Ummah. He said that terrorism and extremism were biggest

threat to entire Muslim world and needed joint strategy to combat

this bane.

The Ambassador of Kuwait said that Kuwait attaches great

importance to its relations with Pakistan and considered it as a

brother.

Terming Pakistan, an important country of the Muslim world,

the Ambassador said that Kuwait wanted to see a stable, strong and

prosperous Pakistan.

He assured his Government’s all out support to Pakistan in

diverse fields. While appreciated the contributions of Pakistani

expatriate working in Kuwait, he said that Pakistani expatriate in

Kuwait had a major contributions in the economic growth of his

country.

The Ambassador praised the sagacity of present Pakistani

leadership for leading the country on the path of economic progress.