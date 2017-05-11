NA Deputy Speakers for further strengthening relations between Pak- Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly
Murtaza Javed Abbasi has expressed desire to further strengthen
relations between Pakistan and Kuwait through enhancing people to
people and parliamentary contacts.
He was talking to Nassar Abdul Rehman Jasser Almutairi,
Ambassador of the State of Kuwait who called on him in Parliament
House on Thursday, said a press release.
He said that Parliaments of both the counties could bring both
the brotherly countries more closer.
The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan values high its
relations with Kuwait which are based on strong bonds of religion,
fraternity and culture.
He stressed the need for regular interaction between
parliamentarians of both the countries. He said that the
Parliamentarians could play a pivotal role for strengthening of
existing bilateral relations.
He said that Pakistan rich in professionals in Engineering,
Medical and Education sectors and Kuwait could take advantage of
their expertise.
He emphasized for closer cooperation between both the
countries in Defence and economic sectors. He invited Kuwaiti
investors to take benefit from pro-investment policies introduced by
the present government in diverse fields.
He asked the Ambassador of Kuwait to persuade the business
community of the Kuwait to take advantage from these business
friendly policies.
Murtaza Javed Abbasi also stressed the need for forging unity
amongst the Muslim countries to cope with the challenges confronting
by the Ummah. He said that terrorism and extremism were biggest
threat to entire Muslim world and needed joint strategy to combat
this bane.
The Ambassador of Kuwait said that Kuwait attaches great
importance to its relations with Pakistan and considered it as a
brother.
Terming Pakistan, an important country of the Muslim world,
the Ambassador said that Kuwait wanted to see a stable, strong and
prosperous Pakistan.
He assured his Government’s all out support to Pakistan in
diverse fields. While appreciated the contributions of Pakistani
expatriate working in Kuwait, he said that Pakistani expatriate in
Kuwait had a major contributions in the economic growth of his
country.
The Ambassador praised the sagacity of present Pakistani
leadership for leading the country on the path of economic progress.