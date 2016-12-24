NA Deputy Speaker condoles over sad demise of senior journalist

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday condoled the sad demise of senior journalist and columnist, Syed Anwar.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi in his condolence message, offered his heartfelt

condolence to the breaved family and said that the journalist community deprived of a great personality and added his services will be remembered in years to come.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to give rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and patience to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.