NA condemns attack on laborers in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD May 16 (APP): National Assembly on Tuesday strongly condemned attack and killing of laborers in Gwadar and Kharan areas of Balochistan by terrorists and demanded of the government to use all resources for nabbing the culprits.

“This House strongly condemns brutal killing of innocent laborers working in Gwadar area and extends deep condolences to bereaved families,” said the resolution adopted by the House unanimously.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch had moved the resolution to the House.

The House also prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and extended sympathies to bereaved families as the House also urged the government to employ all resources for nabbing the culprits.

“This House also calls upon the government to use all available resources to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice,” the resolution stated.