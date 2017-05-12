NA committee to submit report to Speaker on its visit to Turkey

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Production here on Friday decided to prepare and submit a report to Speaker of the National Assembly, on its visit to Turkey.

The committee held a meeting here, under the chairmanship of MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor.

The chairman appreciated the active role played by the members of the committee during the visit to Turkey from May 2 to 5.

The committee members were of the opinion that such kind of bilateral visits should be arranged for the Committee on Defence Production in future as it provided great exposure about the field of defence industries.

The committee thanked the government of Turkey and Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly on warm hearted welcome and hospitality extended by the Turkish government.

The committee members appreciated the role of Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, Chairman of the Committee on his peerless performance for the committee. The committee also thanked the Speaker National Assembly for his support.

The committee decided that letter of thanks should be sent to all attached departments of defence industries of government of Turkey, visited by this committee.

The committee decided that a letter of thanks should also be furnished to the ambassador of Pakistan embassy in Turkey on his assistance and support during visit of the committee to Turkey.

Members of National Assembly Muhammad Khan Daha, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, Bhawan Das, Amra Khan, Iffat Liaqat, Shah Jahan Baloch, Asiya Nasir, Bilal Rehman were present in the meeting.