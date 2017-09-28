NA committee discusses performance of PEMRA, PID

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee

on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage here Thursday discussed

different measures to improve performance of Pakistan Electronic Media

Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Press Information Department (PID).

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of MNA

Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla.

The committee considered The Protection of Journalists Bill, 2014,

moved by MNA Sahibzada Tariq Ullah and decided that the bill may be

deferred due to non-availability of the mover of the bill.

The committee also considered the Pakistan Electronic Media

Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill moved by MNA Dr. Fouzia Hameed

and decided that the bill may be deferred at the request of the ministry of

information.

Secretary Information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said the ministry had

introduced access to information bill.

He said the controversial measure like bill for regulation of print

media would not be repeated again.

He said three officers of the ministry were removed for holding of a

transparent inquiry about this bill.

The secretary told that a television channel for children would be

launched.

MNA Parveen Masood Bhatti remarked that the private television

channels had damaged the values of society, adding programmes of Pakistan

Television reflected best values of the society.

The MNA said the television channels should respect the sanctity of

Muharram in its programmes.

The secretary information assured that PEMRA had been directed to

monitor programmes, being broadcast by different channels.

Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam informed that PEMRA had a law

regarding airing of wrong news. However, PEMRA could not determine the

authenticity of the news.

He said action on airing of wrong news was taken when a person files a

complaint with PEMRA.

He said the interior ministry was not clearing new licenses for

television channels due to different reasons.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Saleem Baig briefed the committee

about the performance of Press Information Department as well as about

criteria of budgetary allocation of public sector advertisement on electronic and print media.

The committee showed its keen interest and asked many questions

regarding PID. The committee recommended steps for improving the

performance of Press Information Department.

The PIO said different sections of the information ministry were

issued funds for advertisements to electronic and print media.

He said the information ministry issues advertisements to 1700

publications, adding about 60 newspapers were published in Islamabad.

He said 400 newspapers were delisted for not fulfilling the

criteria.

MNAs Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Khan Daha, Mian

Muhammad Farooq, Waseem Akhtar Shaikh, Tahir Iqbal Ch., Ghulam Bibi

Bharwana, Zeb Jaffar, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Arifa Khalid Parvez,

Ch Muhammad Tufail, Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote, Imran Zafar Leghari,

Belum Hasnain, Naeema Kishwer Khan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and

Dr. Fouzia Hameed attended the meeting.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and

National Heritage, Chairman PEMRA and Director General PIO with their

staff were also present.