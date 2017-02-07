NA clears Compulsory Blood Test of Relatives of Thalassemia Patient Bill

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The National Assembly(NA) on Tuesday passed an important private member bill [The Compulsory Blood Test of the Relatives of Thalassemia Patient Bill, 2017] unanimously with
certain amendments.
Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho
piloted the bill in the House.
The bill aimed at talking concrete steps for controlling the
hazardous disease of thalassemia and making a law for testing of
blood relatives of those persons who have Thalassemia.
All clinics, hospitals and centers handling and treating Thalassemia
patients shall ensure that blood relatives of children having Thalassemia are all screened for the disease.
This test is to be made compulsory for siblings, first cousins and
uncles and aunts who are blood relatives. It is particularly compulsory for those blood relatives of thalassemia patients who are getting married to get a pre-marital blood screening to ensure that they are not carrying the trait.
Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division
(CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry welcomed the bill and urged the
provincial governments to follow the bill.
While congratulating the officials of the Ministry of CADD and
Ministry of Heath, Services and Regulation, he said it was an
important bill and was pending for last three years.
Tariq Fazal said the bill was important step of the government
which would help stop the Thalassemia patients in the country.
