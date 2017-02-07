NA clears Compulsory Blood Test of Relatives of Thalassemia Patient Bill

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The National Assembly(NA) on Tuesday passed an important private member bill [The Compulsory Blood Test of the Relatives of Thalassemia Patient Bill, 2017] unanimously with

certain amendments.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho

piloted the bill in the House.

The bill aimed at talking concrete steps for controlling the

hazardous disease of thalassemia and making a law for testing of

blood relatives of those persons who have Thalassemia.

All clinics, hospitals and centers handling and treating Thalassemia

patients shall ensure that blood relatives of children having Thalassemia are all screened for the disease.

This test is to be made compulsory for siblings, first cousins and

uncles and aunts who are blood relatives. It is particularly compulsory for those blood relatives of thalassemia patients who are getting married to get a pre-marital blood screening to ensure that they are not carrying the trait.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division

(CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry welcomed the bill and urged the

provincial governments to follow the bill.

While congratulating the officials of the Ministry of CADD and

Ministry of Heath, Services and Regulation, he said it was an

important bill and was pending for last three years.

Tariq Fazal said the bill was important step of the government

which would help stop the Thalassemia patients in the country.