NA clears bill for enhancing FBISE jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): The National Assembly Tuesday approved a private member bill [The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 aimed at allowing the FBISE to expand its jurisdiction all over the country.

Amra Khan moved the bill to bill further to amend the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975 [The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) (Amendment) Bill, 2017] in the House as passed by the Senate.

Giving the salient feature of the bill, Amra Khan said there was dire need to open up the federal board for registering other institution which was not earlier possible.

The bill would help ensure affiliation of other institutions with the FBISE, she added.

At present, government and private educational institutions outside of the federal areas, garrisons and cantonment areas could not be affiliated with the FBISE, she said.

She said that many public and private educational institutions have the option to become affiliated with foreign boards or with local private, semi government or government boards for secondary and higher secondary certificates.

State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Balighur Rehman also supported the bill and term it good efforts to enhance FBISE jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, a private member bill [The Religious Scholars, Ulema and Pesh Imams (Prayers Leaders) Welfare Bill, 2017] was introduced in the House.

The bill was introduced by Kishwer Zehra in the house.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi referred the bill to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation.