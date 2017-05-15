NA business advisory committee meets

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (app): National Assembly Business Advisory Committee met here on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The Committee discussed the business for the 42nd Session of the National Assembly, the agenda and ways to run the proceedings of the House.

The Representatives of the parliamentary parties gave their proposals regarding their respective business.

The meeting was attended by Zahid Hamid, Minister for Law and Justice and Climate Change, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Defence Production, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and MNAs Shahab-ud-Din Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Dr. Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Sheikh Salahuddin, Al-Hajj Shah Jee Gul Afridi and Sahibzada Tariq Ullah.