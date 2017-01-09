NA body visits HIT, appreciates its role in meeting defence needs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence Production Monday visited the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and appreciated its role in meeting defence needs of the country’s armed forces.

The HIT chairman briefed the committee, which was led by Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, about working of the organization.

According to a press release issued here, he said the HIT was envisaged in early 70s with the objective to rebuild T-59 tanks of

Chinese origin and presently it consisted of six production units, a support facility and a research and development centre.

The body recommended that the HIT Board should be provided autonomy for increasing commercial activities and taking other initiatives.

It also recommended “first rights of refusal should be given to Ministry of Defence Production’s attached departments including HIT.”

The committee decided to hold another meeting shortly regarding

procurement of equipment by the law enforcement agencies, in which all

chief secretaries, inspector generals of police, secretaries Interior and Finance, Director

General Rangers, Inspector General FCs and all heads of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authorities would be called in.

The committee appreciated the peerless performance of former Chief

of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Raheel Sharif, saying that his efforts for making Pakistan a peaceful country were admirable.

“The years he has served in Pakistan Army have been marked by unsurpassed efficiency and excellence. His role being a courageous commander of Pakistan Army was an inspiration for Pakistan Army and the nation,” the committee observed.

The committee added that General Raheel had taken Pakistan Army to the leading edge of the world.

The NA body extended warm welcome to new COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and posed full confidence in his leadership.

Among others, the meeting was attended by committee members Muhammad Khan Daha, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Bhawan Das, Iffat Liaqat, Asyia Nasir, Bilal Rehman, besides senior officers of the Ministry of Defence Production and HIT.