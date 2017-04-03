NA body to be briefed on Pakistan-Iran relations on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee

on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday will be briefed by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Pakistan-Iran relations with a focus on economic,trade and security aspects.

The Committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of MNA Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari at Parliament House Islambad.

The Committee will also be briefed non existence of dual nationality agreement with Malaysia as a number of Pakistanis are facing problems living in the Malaysia, said a Notice National Assembly Secretariat Islamabad on Monday.