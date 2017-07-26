NA body stresses for value edition in textile sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): National Assembly Standing committee
on Textile Industry on Wednesday emphasized for value addition and
priorities the garments exports to enhance the country’s exports.
The committee give recommendations for giving incentives to
garments sector and small industries for enhancing their capacity in
value addition.
The committee meeting was chaired by MNA Haji Muhammad Akram
Ansari here in ministry of textile industry’s building and discussed
on the current situation of textile industry and proposal from
exporters.
In meeting Federal Minister for Textile, Eng. Khurram Dastgir
Khan said the government is committed to resolve the issues of
electricity prices and sales tax on priority bases.
He informed the committee that Rs.15 billion would pays to the
textile sector through Prime Minister “Trade Enhancement Package” by
August 14,2017.
He said that priority of the government is facilitate the
textile sector for providing them competitiveness to enhance the
country’s exports.
“We want to revive the confidence of textile sector through
“Trade Enhancement Package” amount of Rs.162 billion for the textile
industry,announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,he
informed.
Khurram said that “We are committed for the revival of textile
industry and to providing enabling environment for textile sector”.
The committee gives recommendation for proper execution of
“Trade Enhancement Package” for the textile industry.
The committee stressed the need for protecting local textile
industry to enhance exports volume of the country.
In meeting Chairman All Pakistan Textile Sizing Industries
Association(APTSIA) Mian Zahid Rasheed said that government must
support the textile industry for export led growth.
He informed the committee that now trade deficit is big
challenge for country and stresses to provide facilities to the
textile sector.
He stressed to enhance the regional trade for competing to
other regional countries in textile sector and asked to authorities
concerned to resolve the genuine problems of the industry.
Chairman APTSIA demanded for proper implementation on PM
export enhancement package for facilitating the textile industry.
He claimed that as compared to the other regional countries in
Pakistan the member mills of APTSIA were concerned about the high
cost of doing business, including burdening of the industry with
surcharges in electricity bills, and taxation on the export-oriented
textile industry.
MNA Jamshaid Ahmed Dasti,Dr. Amirullah Marwat, Abdul Rashid
Godil, Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, Malik shakir Bashir Awan, Ms. Belum
Hasnain, Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam,Secretary Commerce and
representative of APTSIA attended the meeting.
