NA body stresses for value edition in textile sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): National Assembly Standing committee

on Textile Industry on Wednesday emphasized for value addition and

priorities the garments exports to enhance the country’s exports.

The committee give recommendations for giving incentives to

garments sector and small industries for enhancing their capacity in

value addition.

The committee meeting was chaired by MNA Haji Muhammad Akram

Ansari here in ministry of textile industry’s building and discussed

on the current situation of textile industry and proposal from

exporters.

In meeting Federal Minister for Textile, Eng. Khurram Dastgir

Khan said the government is committed to resolve the issues of

electricity prices and sales tax on priority bases.

He informed the committee that Rs.15 billion would pays to the

textile sector through Prime Minister “Trade Enhancement Package” by

August 14,2017.

He said that priority of the government is facilitate the

textile sector for providing them competitiveness to enhance the

country’s exports.

“We want to revive the confidence of textile sector through

“Trade Enhancement Package” amount of Rs.162 billion for the textile

industry,announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,he

informed.

Khurram said that “We are committed for the revival of textile

industry and to providing enabling environment for textile sector”.

The committee gives recommendation for proper execution of

“Trade Enhancement Package” for the textile industry.

The committee stressed the need for protecting local textile

industry to enhance exports volume of the country.

In meeting Chairman All Pakistan Textile Sizing Industries

Association(APTSIA) Mian Zahid Rasheed said that government must

support the textile industry for export led growth.

He informed the committee that now trade deficit is big

challenge for country and stresses to provide facilities to the

textile sector.

He stressed to enhance the regional trade for competing to

other regional countries in textile sector and asked to authorities

concerned to resolve the genuine problems of the industry.

Chairman APTSIA demanded for proper implementation on PM

export enhancement package for facilitating the textile industry.

He claimed that as compared to the other regional countries in

Pakistan the member mills of APTSIA were concerned about the high

cost of doing business, including burdening of the industry with

surcharges in electricity bills, and taxation on the export-oriented

textile industry.

MNA Jamshaid Ahmed Dasti,Dr. Amirullah Marwat, Abdul Rashid

Godil, Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, Malik shakir Bashir Awan, Ms. Belum

Hasnain, Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam,Secretary Commerce and

representative of APTSIA attended the meeting.