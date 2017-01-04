NA body show displeasure over non provision of facilities in schools

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee

on Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday show displeasure over non provision of basic facilities in schools of Islamabad.

The committee meeting held under Chairmanship of MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat at Parliament House here.

The committee members refering an example of Sector F 6 schools said there was not even facility of washrooms for students.

Briefing the committee, officials of Capital Administration and Development Divisionsion (CAAD) said there were few schools where some issues of basic facilities were existing but overall in the Capital all basic facilities including water coolers were provided in schools.

The officials of CAAD said a summery for purchase of 220 buses for schools of Islamabad was sent to the prime minister for approval and so far 32 buses had been received.

The committee directed the CAAD officials to provide those basic facilities which were missing in different schools of Islamabad and formed a sub committee which would be headed by MNA Nafeesa Shah.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz briefing the committee about the Grand Hayat Hotel said the Capital Development Authority was enquiring the issue and matter was also in Islamabad High Court.

The committee member Malik Abrar said CDA should resolve the

issue of affected families and provide them land against their land.

The committee member MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah said CDA officials were not giving proper attention towards committee which was not accorting to mandate of the committee.