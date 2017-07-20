NA body recommends name of new Islamabad Airpot Quaid-e-Azam Int’l Airport

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): A meeting of the National Assembly

Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Thursday

held at Parliament House, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, MNA.

The Committee has unanimously recommended while passing a

resolution that the name of new Islamabad Airport should be ” Quaid-

e-Azam International Airport.

The Committee disposed of the amendment moved by Ms.Naeema

Kishwar Khan, MNA in Rule 48 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct

of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 with the recommendation

that there is no need to change this rule at this stage.

The Committee pended the amendment moved by Dr. Azra Fazal

Pechoho, MNA in Rule 122 and 244 and the Question of Privilege moved

by Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MNA against Mr. Muhammad Salman Khan, Baloch, MNA.

The Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege of Mr.

Azhar Qayyum Nahran, MNA against Babar Wahla, Assistant Director,

Land, Gujranwala, with the direction to D.G, Land Record, Lahore to

resolve the issue of the Hon. Member within one week otherwise the

Committee would refer this issue to the Hon.Speaker.

The Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege of Ghulam

Sarwar Khan, MNA regarding non-provision of loans to the Hon. Member by Financial Institutions and Private Banks with the recommendation that the Ministry of Finance should take some steps and make some amendments in rules regarding the definition of Political Exposed Persons.

The Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege of Dr.

Nisar Ahmed Jatt, MNA against Mr. Akhtar Randhawa, CEO, HESCO with

the recommendations that the Ministry of Water and Power should not

re-hire the said Officer in his Ministry in future.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ch. Bilal Ahmed Virk,

MNA against PIA, constituted a Sub-Committee Committee under the

convenership of Mr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, Legari, MNA and Mr. Abdul Majid Khan Khanankhail as member.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting

held on 22nd June, 2017 and re-confirmed the minutes of its meeting

held on 13th April, 2017.

The meeting was attended by Chaudhary Mahmood Bashir Virk,

Rana Umer Nazir Khan, Mr. Najaf Abbas Siyal, Mr. Muhammad Arshad

Khan Leghari, Mr. Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan

Khananakhail, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Mr. Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar, Ms.

Maiza Hameed, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Mr. S.A.

Iqbal Quadri and Ms. Asiya Nasir, MNAs/Members.

The meeting was also attended by Mir Aaijaz Hussain Jakhrani

and Dr. Nisar Ahmed, MNAs/Mover.