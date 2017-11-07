NA body recommended measures to develop economy on sustainable grounds

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on

Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was given several suggestions by the

economic experts on devising a policy and implementation mechanism to develop

economy on sustainable basis.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship

of Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, was attended by its member, economic experts and

officials from Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan and other relevant organizations.

On the occasion, renowned economic expert and

former bureaucrat, Saeed Qureshi suggested that the government should follow the

World Bank’s index of ease of doing business to help promote sustained growth.

He also suggested for commissioning a study

on issue of ‘One-Window’ saying we had been talking about the facility for last

50 years but failed to do it so far. He also suggested for removal of business

irritants.

On the occasion, former Chairman Federal Bureau

of Statistics, Abdullah Yusuf, highlighted the issues of tax gap and urged for

comprehensive tax policy.

He was of the view that the tax collection

does not commensurate with the total potential, arguing that non-documented

economy was one of the reason for this gap.

He urged for systematization through

automation and cited example of Chili where the tax authorities had made

tremendous progress in evaluating the actual tax of the taxpayers.

He said that manufacturing sector of Pakistan

was contributing 21 percent to GDP but its tax share in taxes was 66 percent

compared to tax share of 33 percent by service sector which shares 58 percent

to GDP. Similarly, he added that agriculture, which contributes 21 percent to

GDP contributes less than one percent to tax.

He said that there were countries were the

tax to GDP ratio was almost 50 percent, citing examples of Norway and Sweden.

He said that it was critical to take these

measures but these have to be taken, sooner the better.

Speaking on the occasion, another economic

expert, Shabbir Ahmed said that improving quality of civil servants would serve

the purpose and help put the country’s economic policies on sustainable path.

Other experts also suggested many other measures

both on policy side and implementation to help develop sustainable economy.

Earlier, the committee disposed of “An

Eradication of Riba Bill 2015” after the finance ministry concluded that the

current the government was working towards promoting the Islamic banking in the

country and it was not feasible to eradicate the current banking system in one-

go.

The committee also gave go ahead to the finance

ministry to repeal the Establishment of Federal Bank for Cooperatives and Regulations

of Cooperatives Banking (Repeal) Bill 2017 as well as the House Building

Finance Corporation (Repeal) Bill. However, the committee was of the view that these

bills should be repealed only of there was no pending liability.