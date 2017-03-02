NA body receives briefing on proposed overseas Pakistanis’ voting process

ISLAMABAD, March 2 (APP): The sub committee of

the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms on

Thursday received briefing on proposed voting process for overseas Pakistanis in next general election.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Minister for

Law and Justice and Climate Change, Zahid Hamid discussed

various aspects of the report of the Sub Committee on

overseas Pakistanis’ voting process under the convenership of

Dr Arif Alvi.

The officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

also attended the meeting and provided technical assistance to the committee members. The ECP officials refused the objection of a committee member MNA Dr Shireen Mazari regarding posting of provincial election commissioners.

The committee directed the ECP for taking concrete measures

to ensure transparency in voting process of overseas Pakistanis in general election.

Later, talking to media, Minister for Law and Justice

and Climate Change, Zahid Hamid said that the NADRA has prepared technical proposal for voting of overseas Pakistanis.

The ECP will ensure holding of the voting

process through mobile phone in a fair manner, he added.

He said that the PTI should avoid blaming ECP regarding

posting of Provincial Election Commissioners and termed their objection as unfair. He said that ECP officials will be invited to next meeting.

MNAs Dr Arif Alvi, Dr Shireen Mazari, Ms Naeema Kishwar Khan,

S Ibqal Qadri and Sahibzada Tariq Ullah also attended the meeting.