NA body passed a resolution; appreciates sacrifices of armed forces

ISLAMABAD Feb 21 (APP) National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution and highly appreciated the sacrifices of armed forces and supported all acts done by armed forces against the terrorists.

The resolution was moved by member of the committee MNA Ghalib Khan which was unanimously passed.

The meeting was held here at NADRA office under the chairmanship of Rana Shamim Khan MNA. The was also attended by MNAs including Ghalib Khan, Syed Iftikhar-ul- Hassan, Mian Shahid Hussain Khan Bhatti, Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani, Nauman Islam Shaikh, Dr. Arif Alvi, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Salman Khan Baloch, Naeema Kishwer Khan and Sher Akbar Khan.

The Committee offered “Fateh” of the innocent peoples who “Martyred” in Sehwan Sharif including other incidents across the Pakistan. Then the Committee decided to proceed with the agenda.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous two meetings held on 28-12-2016 and 14-02-2017 but the confirmation of the minutes dated 14-02-2017 was made subject to change of composition in the Members of already constituted Sub-Committee

dated February 14, 2017.

The Committee approved the PSDP proposals for the year of 2017-18 unanimously.

Further, the Committee agreed with the decisions took by the Political and Military leadership pertaining to country defense and protection.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control moved his proposal jointly with the consent of the Committee that the effected persons by the terrorist attacks data should be established with the consultation of all Provincial Governments and be presented before the Committee till April, 2017 in which effected person’s, family’s dependent and the persons those martyred from Security Forces and the persons those become disables.

The Committee re-composed already constituted the Sub-Committee under the Convenership of Ms. Naeema Kishwer Khan.