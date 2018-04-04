NA body on Parliamentary Affairs meets

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP):The Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met on Wednesday under the Chairpersonship of Dr Shezra Mansab

Ali Khan Kharal, MNA to discuss the proposed agenda.

Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs briefed the Committee regarding the comprehensive report/implementation status of the previous recommendations of the Committee.

He informed that Ministry has compliance on the directives of the Committee and also sent letters to the concerned department for implementation on the directives of the Committee.

The Committee considered “The Elections (Amendment) Act, 2017” moved by Ms. Naeema Kishwer Khan, MNA. After discussion Committee deferred the said Bill.

The Representative from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs also briefed the Committee about the functioning of Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievances Wing.

It was informed that Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievances Wing process complaints received regarding the

financial assistance sought by the poor/needy, affectees of natural disasters and terrorism, employment and services issues, matters related to police, property, land and family disputes, provision of basic amenities like infrastructure and utilities and

also deals with requests and recommendations referred by the parliamentarians.

Additional Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), briefed the Committee regarding the issue of delimitations

in respect to proposals / objections received from the general public and plans for their disposal. He informed that number of representations filed against preliminary delimitations-2018.

He said that ECP uploaded all representations and provided facility to check representations, map other relevant

information on website. After detailed deliberations Committee recommended that dates of hearing should be finalize and

uploaded on website as early as possible.

Chief Operating Officer, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) briefed the Committee about the suspension of flights / routes

to New York, USA. It was informed that due to incurrence of heavy losses on NYC routes since very long PIA is in the process

of restructuring its routes to minimize them and expand through capacity swapping on economically viable routes.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works briefed the Committee regarding the detail of officers residing in Lodges,

Hostel and Family Suites in Islamabad.

After discussion Committee recommended that quality of services and maintenance should be improved at any cost in

Federal Lodges/Hostels, and Gulshan-e-Jinnah Complex, Islamabad.

MNA’s Malik Ihtebar Khan, Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ms. Shazia Mubashar, Ms. Shahida Rehmani,

Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Sayed Essa Nori and Ms. Naeema Kishwer Khan attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Law & Justice, Housing and

Works, ECP and PIA.