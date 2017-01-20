NA body on Foreign Affairs briefed by Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): The Standing Committees on Foreign
Affairs and Water and Power were briefed by the Foreign Secretary,
Secretary Water & Power and Special Invitee/Expert on International Treaties Ahmer Bilal Sofi on a common agenda titled “Indian threat to Indus Water Treaty and to chart out a course of action for Pakistan” adopted both Committees together during the meeting.
The meeting was Co Chaired by Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and
Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari, MNAs respective Chairman of the Committees, said a press release on Friday.
The Chairman and Committees also highly appreciated the
briefings by the Senior Officers particularly Ahmer Bilal Sofi who
throws the light on overall Water disputes among the states in
different parts of the world and particularly on IWT with different
legal dimensions and available options and recommendations for
Pakistan.
During the meeting, the Members of the both Committees, asked
many critical questions on the subject which were answered by the relevant Officers satisfactorily.
On a question the Chairman also endorsed that the Members
should keep themselves within the agenda item and not discuss national water issues as the present discussion is about IWT so that a clear and strong message of unity is given to world particularly India at this point of time.
Before concluding the meeting a draft resolution was presented
before the Committees and unanimously approved by the Members belonging to the different political parties to demonstrate the unity and one voice on the issue. The text of the resolution is that It must in accordance with its responsibilities under the IWT, without further delay constitute the court of Arbitration to adjudicate on issues raised by Pakistan against India’s ongoing construction of KG and Ratle Hydro Electric plants.
Till the World Bank constitutes the court of Arbitration, it
must demand of India an immediate halt to ongoing construction of
Ratle Dam till the issue is resolved.
The Members who attended the meeting are Sahibzada Muhammad
Nazeer Sultan, Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Muhammad Khan Daha, Ms. Tahmina Daultana, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Dr. Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Ghous Bux Khan Maher, Ms. Naeema Kishwar Khan, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senior Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Water & Power also attended the meeting.
