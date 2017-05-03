NA body for strong Pak-Turkey defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Chairman National Assembly’s Standing

Committee on Defence Production Khawaja Sohail Mansoor Wednesday

stressed the need for strong collaboration between Pakistan and

Turkey in various sectors of defence, including joint production and

technology transfer.

Mansoor, who is leading a delegation of the committee to

Turkey said this during his meetings with various parliamentarians

of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA).

The delegation members include MNAs Muhammad Khan Daha, Syed

Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, Amra Khan, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Muhammad Tallal Chaudhry, and Sajid

Hussain Turi.

After its arrival in Ankara, the delegation called on Speaker

TGNA, Ismail Kahraman, who while welcoming the delegation said the brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkey was exemplary.

He said this special relationship was entrenched both at

the state level as well as the peoples level.

Soon after the July 15, 2016 heinous coup attempt, the first

call of solidarity came from Pakistan, the TGNA speaker said.

He also stressed the need for more parliamentary exchanges,

enhanced trade and business partnership, and closer collaboration in

the defence industry field.

Sohail Mansoor lauded the heroic role played by the Turkish

leadership, parliament and people in thwarting the July 15, coup

attempt.

He expressed the confidence that the outcome of April 16,

referendum would bring further stability and prosperity in Turkey

under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Turkish leadership and

government for reiterating unflinching support for the just solution

of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people

and the United Nations resolutions.

The Pakistan delegation had an interactive session with Chairman of

the National Defense Commission of TGNA Yusuf Beyazit and members of the commission.

Recalling the support provided by the Muslims of South Asia

during the Turkish War of Independence, Beyazit said the common

desire of parliamentarians of the two brotherly countries was to

carry forward this glorious tradition to the future generations.

On the occasion, Sohail Mansoor while alluding to the growing

challenges of geo-political situation stressed the need for strong

collaboration in various sectors of defence.

He said respective committees of two countries would provide

their input to further boost collaboration in the defence production

sector.

He invited chairman of National Defence Commission of

TGNA along with other members and heads of defence industry

organizations of Turkey to visit Pakistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan Sohail Mahmood, who also

attended the meetings, highlighted that defence industry

collaboration was one of the key features of the overall

relationship, which was flourishing in myriad dimensions.

He also highlighted the defence industry projects completed and

underway and thanked committee members on both sides for their

respective support and contributions.

The delegation would also visiting various defence

industry organizations of Turkey and would be interacting with the

leading business associations.