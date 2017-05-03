NA body for strong Pak-Turkey defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Chairman National Assembly’s Standing
Committee on Defence Production Khawaja Sohail Mansoor Wednesday
stressed the need for strong collaboration between Pakistan and
Turkey in various sectors of defence, including joint production and
technology transfer.
Mansoor, who is leading a delegation of the committee to
Turkey said this during his meetings with various parliamentarians
of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA).
The delegation members include MNAs Muhammad Khan Daha, Syed
Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, Amra Khan, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Muhammad Tallal Chaudhry, and Sajid
Hussain Turi.
After its arrival in Ankara, the delegation called on Speaker
TGNA, Ismail Kahraman, who while welcoming the delegation said the brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkey was exemplary.
He said this special relationship was entrenched both at
the state level as well as the peoples level.
Soon after the July 15, 2016 heinous coup attempt, the first
call of solidarity came from Pakistan, the TGNA speaker said.
He also stressed the need for more parliamentary exchanges,
enhanced trade and business partnership, and closer collaboration in
the defence industry field.
Sohail Mansoor lauded the heroic role played by the Turkish
leadership, parliament and people in thwarting the July 15, coup
attempt.
He expressed the confidence that the outcome of April 16,
referendum would bring further stability and prosperity in Turkey
under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He expressed deep appreciation to the Turkish leadership and
government for reiterating unflinching support for the just solution
of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people
and the United Nations resolutions.
The Pakistan delegation had an interactive session with Chairman of
the National Defense Commission of TGNA Yusuf Beyazit and members of the commission.
Recalling the support provided by the Muslims of South Asia
during the Turkish War of Independence, Beyazit said the common
desire of parliamentarians of the two brotherly countries was to
carry forward this glorious tradition to the future generations.
On the occasion, Sohail Mansoor while alluding to the growing
challenges of geo-political situation stressed the need for strong
collaboration in various sectors of defence.
He said respective committees of two countries would provide
their input to further boost collaboration in the defence production
sector.
He invited chairman of National Defence Commission of
TGNA along with other members and heads of defence industry
organizations of Turkey to visit Pakistan.
Ambassador of Pakistan Sohail Mahmood, who also
attended the meetings, highlighted that defence industry
collaboration was one of the key features of the overall
relationship, which was flourishing in myriad dimensions.
He also highlighted the defence industry projects completed and
underway and thanked committee members on both sides for their
respective support and contributions.
The delegation would also visiting various defence
industry organizations of Turkey and would be interacting with the
leading business associations.