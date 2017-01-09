NA body for not allowing defaulter CNG stations to start LPG business

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources Monday directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) not to allow marketing of LPG to those CNG stations, who are defaulters of gas companies.

The committee meeting, chaired by Chaudhry Bilal Ahmad Virk, also directed OGRA to serve notices to the companies, whom the licences were granted for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketing and auto refueling stations co-located with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, for recovery of outstanding bills

“The committee further directed OGRA not to allow conversion of defaulter CNG stations into LPG outlets till they clear the dues of utility companies,” a press release said.

The committee was apprised that the authority in pursuance of OGRA Ordinance, 2002 and LPG (Production and Distribution) Rule, 2001 granted 35 LPG construction licenses to sites co-located with CNG stations and seven LPG marketing licences.

The OGRA chairperson said in line with the earlier decision of the standing committee, OGRA had obtained affidavits from the applicants that they were not defaulter of any department or gas company.

The affidavits had been sent to respective gas companies, SNGPL and SSGCL, for verification and their response was awaited, she added.

She assured the committee that no defaulter would be granted licence until clearance of outstanding dues.

The committee expressed its concern over the low pressure of natural gas during peak hours in various parts of the country.

The committee directed the Ministry of Petroleum to direct management of SNGPL and SSGCL to address the issue of low gas pressure.

The body decided to take up the issue in its next meeting.

The committee appreciated the introduction of Altron Premium and Altron X fuels by Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The committee termed it a positive step in reducing carbon monoxide contamination of the environment besides improving mileage and efficiency in vehicles.

The committee also approved the social welfare guidelines for utilization of social welfare fund by Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies in their respective production areas.

The PSO Managing Director apprised the committee that introduction of environmental friendly fuel was an initiative taken by the Ministry of Petroleum aimed at improving the quality of fuel and meeting international standards.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Malik Ihtebar Khan, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Rana Afzaal Hussain, Syed Muhammad Saqlain Shah Bukhari, Mian Tariq Mehmood, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Chaudhry Khalid Javaid Warraich, Nawab Ali Wassan, Roshan Din Junejo, Shehryar Afridi, Imran Khattak, Abdul Waseem, Sajid Ahmed, Akram Khan Durrani, Shahjehan Muneer Mangrio and Nasir Khan Khattak, besides Secretary Ministry of Petroleum and senior officers of the departments concerned.