NA authorizes Speaker to constitute a committee for regulating members’ conduct

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday authorized Speaker Asad Qaiser to constitute a committee of parliamentary leaders to regulate member’s conduct.

The motion to empower the Speaker was moved in the House by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan.

The committee has been assigned to oversee and examine the matters relating to the conduct of members as per rules and practices and examine complaints concerning the alleged breach of code of conduct by the members.