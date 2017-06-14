NA approves Rs 68.542 bln charged expenditures in supplementary grants

ISLAMABAD June 14 (APP): National Assembly Wednesday approved Rs

68.542 billion charged expenditure included in Supplementary Demands of Grants and Appropriation for fiscal 2016-17.

The charged expenditure under supplementary demands of grants was

presented in the house by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as part of annual budget for fiscal 2017-18.

As no voting is held on charged expenditure and members can only discuss

the expenditure in the house, those were approved with majority vote with opposition as usual being on a walkout.

The charged expenditure approved by the house included Rs 5,701,000 for

other expenditure of law and Justice Division; Rs 9,000 for Senate; Rs 106,055,000 for staff, household and allowance of the president; Rs 230,121,000 for audit; Rs 1,000 for payment of domestic debt; Rs 4,899,589,000 for servicing of foreign debt; Rs 63,225,781,000 for foreign loans repayment; Rs 2000 for Supreme Court; Rs 5,000 for Islamabad High Court; Rs 83,000 for election; Rs 35,054,000 for Wafaqi Mohtasib; and Rs 40,000,000 for Tax Ombudsman.