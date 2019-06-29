ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):National Assembly on Saturday approved charged expenditure of Rs 20,203,784,000 for the financial year 2018-19 including expenses of Rs 20,173,135,000 made on holding of election.

The charged expenditure is included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the financial year ending on June 30, 2019.

The expenditure will be charged from the Federal Consolidated Fund. According to the Constitution, all revenues received by the federal government, all loans raised by the government and all moneys received by it in repayment of any loan, shall form part of a Federal Consolidated Fund.