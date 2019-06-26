ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):National Assembly Wednesday approved the charged expenditure of

Rs 43,477,834,265,000 including servicing of domestic and foreign debt.

The charged expenditure is included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the financial year ending on June 30, 2020.

The expenditure will be charged from the Federal Consolidated Fund.

According to the Constitution, all revenues received by the federal government, all loans raised by the government and all moneys received by it in repayment of any loan, shall form part of a Federal Consolidated Fund.

The charged expenditure included Rs 4,566,077,000 for superannuation allowances and pensions, Rs 20,400,000,000 for grants in aid and miscellaneous adjustments between federal and provincial governments, Rs 75,000,000 for other expenditure of Foreign Affairs Division, Rs 2,000 for civil works, Rs 255,331,000 for other expenditure of Law and Justice Division, Rs 1,959,590,000 for National Assembly, Rs 1,877,576,000 for Senate, Rs 18,000,000 for Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs 1,100,000,000 for Pakistan Railways, Rs 163,103,905,000 for External Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government, Rs 992,000,000 for Staff, Household and Allowances of the President,