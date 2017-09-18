ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said victory of
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in NA-120 proved that the party was most
popular.
Talking to a private news channel, he said it was an important
by-election after the decision on Panama Papers.
He said majority of the people voted to PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz
because they loved the party and their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
PML-N voters were intact with the party even after disqualification of
Nawaz Sharif, he said.
He said dynamics of by-elections were always different if compared
to the general elections, however PML-N had won the seat with considerable
margin.
NA-120 victory proved PML-N’s popularity: Tariq
ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration