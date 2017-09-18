NA-120 victory proved PML-N’s popularity: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said victory of

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in NA-120 proved that the party was most

popular.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was an important

by-election after the decision on Panama Papers.

He said majority of the people voted to PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz

because they loved the party and their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N voters were intact with the party even after disqualification of

Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He said dynamics of by-elections were always different if compared

to the general elections, however PML-N had won the seat with considerable

margin.