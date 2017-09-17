NA-120 people acknowledge PML-N’s performance through vote: Saad

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said
on Sunday that the people of NA-120 Lahore had acknowledged the
performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government during
the last four years by ensuring its candidate’s victory for the
fourth time in bye-election.
The PML-N’s win in the NA-120 had once again proved that the
people had not accepted the disqualification of former prime minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who could not be ousted from their hearts
through conspiracies, he said talking to media here after the
announcement of bye-election’s unofficial results. PML-N’s Begum
Kulsoom Nawaz won the election.
PML-N leaders including Pervaiz Malik, Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhry,
Hina Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman
and Saba Sadiq also accompanied him.
Khawaja Saad Rafiq said for the last four years a fake campaign
had been underway against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his party. The
PML-N was also not provided a level-playing field in the bye-election,
but the people had supported the democracy through their votes,
he added.
He said thousands of PML-N voters were present at the polling
stations, but they were restricted from casting their votes. The party
had requested the Election Commission to extend the polling time but
it was turned down, he added.
The minister several party workers had also gone missing during
the polling in NA-120.
Saad said fromer prime minister Nawaz Sharif was punished for
reviving the economy and putting the country on track to progress and prosperity, restoring peace, especially in Karachi and Balochistan,
overcoming power crisis by executing energy generation projects,
laying a well-connected road and rail network, besides launching
the mega CPEC projects during last four years.
But the NA-120 victory proved thet Nawaz Sharif lived in the hearts
of people, who could not be ousted from the political arena through allegations, mud-slinging, lies and propaganda, he added.
Khawaja Saad said it was a wake-up call for those people who had
staged sit-ins with locking down of cities and hatching conspiracies,
that in democracy only people had the right to decide the country’s
fate.
