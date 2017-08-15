NA-120 bye-election: ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Tuesday started scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates

for bye-election of NA-120, Lahore-III.

According to ECP, the returning officer will complete the

scrutiny process on August 17. Total 65 candidates have filed their

nomination papers.

The last date for filling of appeals against decisions of the

returning officer rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will

be August 21.

The last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate

Tribunal will be August 24, while the last date for withdrawal of

candidature will be August 25.

The publication of the revised list of candidates will be on

August 26, while the polling will be held on September 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that total registered voters

of the constituency were 321,633. The ECP will set up 220 polling

stations and 568 polling booths.

The staff of bye-election included 220 Presiding Officers, 568

Assistant Presiding officer and 568 Polling Officers.

The commission will use 50 Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and

50 Biometric Voting Machines (BVM) on trial basis in 21 polling

stations while the polling will be held on traditional way.

The ECP said that there will be no any effect of use of BVM

and EVM machines on traditional polling process.

The commission has established a central monitoring cell at

ECP Secretariat Islamabad to monitor the by election in NA-120,

Lahore-III.

The commission has also constituted monitoring teams to fully

monitor the code of conduct and other directives of ECP for by

elections.

These teams with having 27 officials will continue reporting

to ECP Secretariat and take legal action on time. The cell could be

approached on telephone number 051-9217108 for any complaint.