N. Korea accuses US authorities of mugging its diplomats in New York

UNITED NATIONS, June 18 (APP): North Korea accused US authorities on Sunday of mugging its diplomats at New York’s John F Kennedy airport, by seizing a diplomatic package they were carrying, according to American media reports.

A North Korean delegation, returning home from a United Nations

conference in New York, was about to board a plane on Friday when more than 20 agents and police officers from the Department of Homeland Security confiscated the package, The New York Times reported, citing a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying in Pyongyang.

As the diplomats vigorously resisted, they grabbed the diplomatic

package using physical violence and made off, the spokesman said, adding that the North Koreans were carrying a valid diplomatic courier certificate.

This clearly shows that the U.S. is a felonious and lawless gangster

state, the spokesman said.The U.S. should reflect on its reckless act and be fully aware of the grave consequences to follow.

The charge came amid diplomatic tensions after North Korea released

American student Otto Warmbier, whose parents said he was in a coma after being held by Pyongyang 17 months.

Warmbier, 22, who arrived in the US on Tuesday, is stable but â€œshows

no sign of understanding language, responding to verbal commands or awareness of his surrounding, a doctor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center was cited as saying.

The spokesman said North Korea regards this mugging by the U.S. as an

intolerable act of infringement upon the sovereignty of the country, and demanded an explanation and an apology.

He did not disclose what the diplomatic package contained.

There was no immediate reaction from the Department of Homeland Security.