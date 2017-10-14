Myanmar has to take back Rohingya refugees, ex-UN chief Annan tells UNSC

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 14 (APP)::Former Secretary-General Kofi Annan told the UN Security Council that violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya must stop and that all of the refugees who fled to Bangladesh must be allowed to return to live in dignity.

Speaking in his capacity as head of the advisory commission on Rakhine state, which has been the scene ethnic strife pitting the country’s Buddhist majority against the Rohingya Muslims, Annan said the international community must work with the civilian government and the military to address the root causes of the violence.

The long simmering tensions in Rakhine state reached a boiling point on Aug. 25 when militants attacked government security forces who responded with a violent crackdown on Rohingya villages forcing a mass exodus.

Refugees sheltering in neighbouring Bangladesh needed assistance to “get their homes back and should not be returned to camps, Annan said.

Over the last weeks, more than 500,000 people, mostly Rohingyas, have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state into Bangladesh, escaping what the UN’s Human Rights Office said were “systematic attacks by Myanmar security forces.

Myanmar authorities, however, said they were rooting out Rohinga militants following attacks on 30 police posts on August 25 and denied UN allegations of ethnic cleansing.

Annan urged the Security Council Friday to agree with Myanmar on a “roadmap and warned that if safe conditions for returns were not created the world community would be stuck with a very serious, long term “festering problem.

Myanmar’s military on Friday said it had launched an internal probe into troop responses to August’s insurgency by the Rohingya militia, but insisted the sweep had been justified under Myanmar’s Buddhist-majority constitution.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Thursday that she had formed a committee to oversee international and local assistance in Rakhine.

Previous internal probes have largely dismissed refugees’ claims of abuses.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing claimed via Myanmar state media on Friday that photos showed Muslims “departing calmly rather than fleeing terror.

Co-chairing Friday’s Security Council meeting, French ambassador Francois Delattre said the briefing with Annan should have helped to overturn “the totally unacceptable status quo.

Myanmar’s Buddhist majority typically regards the Asian nation’s roughly one million Rohingya as having migrated illegally from Bangladesh, although they have lived in Myanmar for generations.

Rohingya were stripped of their citizenship in 1982. About 120,000 live in camps outside Rakhine’s capital, Sittwe, following earlier waves of displacement.