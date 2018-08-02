MWM delegation calls on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):A delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM) led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday.

According to the details furnished by party’s Central Media Department a delegation of MWM called on Imran Khan here at Chairman’s Secretariat Banigala congratulate him on his victory in the general elections.

Speaking at the occasion, MWM leadership lauded Chairman’s resolve to make the country a welfare state on the principle of the State of Madina.

“We hope that preserving national integrity and honor will be the most pressing consideration of the foreign policy”, MWM leaders exclaimed.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan thanked MWM delegation for paying visit to felicitate him.