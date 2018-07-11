Mustafa Kamal lashes out at opponents for playing ‘Muhajir Card’

KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)
Mustafa Kamal Wednesday claimed that the next Chief Minister of Sindh
would be from his party and PSP would bring its Prime Minister in
2023.
Addressing a rally of PSP led by him, he criticized his opponents
for playing ethnic ‘Muhajir Card’. The rally was taken out from Power
House Chowrangi and passing through different areas of the metropolis
culminated in New Karachi Sector 5-E.
Mustafa Kamal alleged that his opponents did nothing for the
city. He claimed that lives of Karachiites changed after inception of
PSP, as the party brought them out of fear.
He, on the occasion, also inaugurated central election office for
NA-253 and PS-124.