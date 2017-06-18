Muslims to help the homeless in Los Angeles as Ramzan nears end

NEW YORK, June 18 (APP): Muslims in the U.S. City of Los Angeles are set to serve the homeless in downtown area of Skid Row to mark the 18th annual Humanitarian Day as the holy month of Ramzan nears its end, according to a media report.

Hundreds of homeless people are expected to show up Sunday to get fresh meals, hygiene kits, clothing and towels, backpacks and school supplies, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“We are Angelenos, we are Americans, we are Muslims and we are goodwill ambassadors living the values of our Islamic faith through service to those in need,” Umar Hakim, the executive director of the ILM Foundation and lead organizer of Humanitarian Day, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, other events related to Humanitarian Day were underway in

Santa Ana, Pasadena and the Inland Empire on Saturday.