Muslim countries urged to get united in support of Burmee Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate, Maulana

Ghafoor Haidari Tuesday urged Muslim countries to get united in

support of wretched Rohingya Muslims.

Addressing the reception ceremony organized in honour of new

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed ul Malki, he said that

Difa-e-Haramain Sharifain was ready to defend Harmaan-Sharafain any

time when required.

He said that President, Difa-e-Haramain Sharifain, Ali

Muhammad Abu Turab was disappeared about ten days before and so far

his where about could not be traced out.

He said that about two billion Muslims have respect and love

for Saudi Arabia as the most sacred places were located in that

country, adding that if any Muslim sacrifices his life for

protection of Harmain Sharafia it was his obligation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs,

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that it was love of Harmain Sharafain

that have brought together people from different thoughts in this

special reception.

He said that during the last four years, hujaj were provided

more facilities and performing hajj was made easy for them.

He said that all the parties should protest unanimously

against the attorcities the Burmees army was committing against

Mulims in Burma.