Muslim countries should jointly address terrorism: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister
on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail Tuesday stressed the need for
collective efforts by the Muslim countries to eliminate the menace
of terrorism.
He said Pakistan, which had the biggest army of the Islamic world,
was already fighting the war against terrorism. It should seek help
from Islamic countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia besides the
Arab countries, for rooting out the menace, he said while talking to a
news channel.
Miftah said terrorism was being faced by the whole Muslim Ummah
and it was not acceptable in any form or manifestation.
He said that Bangladesh should host Rohingya Muslims like
Turkey and Pakistan, who were sheltering refugees from Syria and
Afghanistan respectively.
