Muslim countries should jointly address terrorism: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail has stressed the need
for collective efforts by the Muslim countries to eliminate
menace of terrorism.
He said Pakistan, which had the biggest army of the Islamic
world, was already fighting the war against terrorism adding it should
seek help from Islamic countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia
besides the Arab countries, for rooting out the menace. He said this
while talking to a news channel.
Miftah said terrorism was being faced by the whole Muslim
Ummah and it was not acceptable in any form or manifestation.
He said that Bangladesh should host Rohingya Muslims like
Turkey and Pakistan, who were sheltering refugees from Syria and
Afghanistan respectively.
