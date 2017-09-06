Muslim countries should jointly address terrorism: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail has stressed the need

for collective efforts by the Muslim countries to eliminate

menace of terrorism.

He said Pakistan, which had the biggest army of the Islamic

world, was already fighting the war against terrorism adding it should

seek help from Islamic countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia

besides the Arab countries, for rooting out the menace. He said this

while talking to a news channel.

Miftah said terrorism was being faced by the whole Muslim

Ummah and it was not acceptable in any form or manifestation.

He said that Bangladesh should host Rohingya Muslims like

Turkey and Pakistan, who were sheltering refugees from Syria and

Afghanistan respectively.