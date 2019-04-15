ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):An Urdu musical theatre play “Twins Apart” by Shah Sharahbeel concluded here late Sunday here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) after entertaining fun lovers of twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The family-oriented play was an opportunity to the people from various backgrounds including youth, to understand their cultural values, social norms and social issues. The play was originally been written by Willy Russell who is known for writing strong female characters while this play took inspiration from the story of Blood Brothers.

The play had beautiful melodious songs, attention-grabbing dance sequences and emotions. The story revolved around the life of twin brothers Musa and Essa, who get separated at their birth time. One of them lives with his mother in a poor household, while the other was adopted by a rich employer of their family. They meet and get separate in different times of their life but know the truth about each other at the climax of the play. The musical play focused on various social issues.

Besides providing quality entertainment opportunities to the fun lovers, the play focused on message of positivity for the people as Shah Sharahbeel, the maestro presented the best of his plays to the capital city.

The trend of quality and thoughtful important role in highlighting and resolving various social problems. The history theatre is connected with the history of human society and it also lead towards revolutions in shaping the society, said the organizers.