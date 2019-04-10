ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):An Urdu musical theatre play “Twins Apart” by Shah Sharahbeel is continued to entertain fun lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) till April 14.

The family-oriented play is an opportunity to the people from various backgrounds including youth, to understand their cultural values, social norms and social issues. The play has originally been written by Willy Russell who is known for writing strong female characters while this play has taken inspiration from Blood Brothers.

The play has beautiful melodious songs, attention-grabbing dance sequences and emotions.

The story revolves around the life of twin brothers Musa and Essa, who get separated at their birth time. One of them lives with his mother in a poor household, while the other was adopted by a rich employer of their family.

They meet and get separate in different times of their life but never know the truth about each other till the climax of the play. The musical play focuses on various social issues.

Besides providing quality entertainment opportunities to the fun lovers, the play focused on message of positivity for the people as Shah Sharahbeel, the maestro is giving the best of his plays to the capital city.

The trend of quality and thoughtful theater plays an important role in highlighting and resolving various social problems. The history of theater is connected with the history of human society and it also lead towards revolutions in shaping the society, said the organizers.