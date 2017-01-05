Musical film ‘Mousiqar’ to be screened on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa film club would organize screening of musical movie “Mousiqar” on Saturday (Jan 7) at Media Centre.

Film ‘Mousiqar’ is a 1962 romantic musical film with great musical score.

The film has 16 very beautifully written songs with voices of Noor Jehan, Naseem Begum, Maala, Saleem Raza, Muneer Hussain, Nazakat Ali & Salamat Ali.

The actors in this old black & white are Sabiha, Santosh, Meena Shori, Abbas Nosha, Nusrat Kardar, Saaqi, Laddan and M.D Shaikh. The film was Directed by Qadeer Ghori and produced by Rashid Atray.

The writer of the film was Malik Hafeez and the music composed by Rasheed Atray.