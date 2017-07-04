Music of film ‘Ishq Wala Love’ launched

LAHORE, July 04 (APP): The music-launching ceremony

of ‘Ishq Wala Love’ was held here on Tuesday by the film-making

team.

Talking to the media at Lahore Press Club, director of the

film, Imran Adeeb, said that film ‘Ishq Wala Love’ is a love

story and will be released on August 14.

He said that the story of the film had been written by

famous film writer, Nasir Adeeb. He said that Mahi and Ali

Tabish are performing main roles in the film. The producer of

the film is Nasir Abbas.