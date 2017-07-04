Music of film ‘Ishq Wala Love’ launched

LAHORE, July 04 (APP): The music-launching ceremony
of ‘Ishq Wala Love’ was held here on Tuesday by the film-making
team.
Talking to the media at Lahore Press Club, director of the
film, Imran Adeeb, said that film ‘Ishq Wala Love’ is a love
story and will be released on August 14.
He said that the story of the film had been written by
famous film writer, Nasir Adeeb. He said that Mahi and Ali
Tabish are performing main roles in the film. The producer of
the film is Nasir Abbas.
