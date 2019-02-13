Music maestro Robin Gosh composed evrgreen,melodious songs

MULTAN, Feb 13, (APP) :Music maestro Robin Gosh composed melodious, sweet and heat-touching evergreen songs, which were unprecedented as
he was inculcated the art by leading composers of their times.
Young and talented musician Sahir Ali Bagga, said this while
paying rich tribute to great musician in connection with his
third death anniversary while talking to APP by phone
here on Wednesday.
He said that death of Robin Gosh was a big blow to Pakistan’s
music industry, adding that had he alive today, many budding composers
would have learnt a lot from his experience.
Robin Gosh had abandoned composing music some 20 years before
his death, Bagga said adding that he had played drums for ” Jo Dar Gaya
Wo Mur Gaya” with him.
His songs for superhit films “Aaina, Chakori, Bandish,
Talash, Chahat and Dooriyan” won six Nigar Awards for him, the
musician informed and adding that who could forget ” Sona na
Chandi, na koe mahal and Mujhay dil say na bholana.”
These days, the young composers were learning much by
listening to Robin Gosh’s music. His songs has ‘feelings’ as
he used instruments according to requirement of poetry, he
said adding that he had the mastery over arrangements
of instruments, Bagga stated.
Multan based Ustad Sagheer who has been associated with music
over 45 years said that “Raag Bheem” was Robin Gosh’s favourite
Raag upon which he had composed his songs.
Robin Gosh’s name was considered guarantee of a hit film
on box office, he said adding that legendary Mehdi Hassan and
Mehnaz Begum rendered many songs in his compositions.
Robin Gosh was known for composing ‘ situational songs’
after consulting with writer and director of a film, the
senior musician said, adding that he was very sincere with
his work.
The music composed by him was an asset for Pakistan’s film
industry, Ustad Sagheer concluded.