Music & Folk dances enthrall audience at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Mar 24 (APP):Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a musical night to celebrate Pakistan Day with

enthusiasm.

Senator Najma Hameed and Member Punjab Assembly Raja Hanif Advocate were the guests of honor of the musical night.

Folk singers Bashir Lohar, Arshad Khan, Master Majeed, Sarfraz enthralled the jam-packed audience while the performance of Multan Lok Raqs Party proved charming. Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Senator Najma Hameed addressing at the occasion said Pakistan was a precious gift from God.

MPA Raja Hanif said Pakistan was established due to dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed also addressed the ceremony.