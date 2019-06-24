ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Music classes of different instruments at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) continue to attract the music enthusiasts from twin cities on every weekend.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa said that music classes, started in February were now in full swing with new students coming to register themselves everyday.

The official said these music classes were an effort to promote folk music and bring back the creative space to our community.

“Such events help create a sense of active society along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood”, he added.