Musharraf maligning Gen Raheel after his retirement: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said it was very unfortunate that Gen ® Pervez Musharraf was maligning General Raheel Sharif after his retirement.

If Musharraf had moral courage, he should have given the statement when General Raheel was in command, he said while talking in a private news channel programme.

Dr Musadik said the government had put his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) due to the cases against him underway in courts, but he got removed his name through a Sindh High Court (SHC) order. The government immediately approached the Supreme Court against the decision but the apex court maintained the SHC verdict. The government had to follow the direction, he added.

Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen ® Abdul Qadir Baloch said Musharraf’s statement regarding any deal was deplorable.

To a question about bringing Pervez Musharraf back to Pakistan, he said it was the domain of the Ministry of Interior.